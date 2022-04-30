Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Monroe man

A Silver Alert was issued for David Alvin Babler of Monroe on April 29, 2022
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man missing from Green County.

Authorities said David Alvin Babler was last seen near the 600 block of 8th Avenue in Monroe.

He is described as a 5′07″ man who weighs 175 pounds, with brown eyes. He is bald on top with some short gray hair.

Babler has early onset dementia and left at around 10 a.m. to find a dry cleaning place. He could possibly be in Janesville or Beloit, the alert said.

He was last seen wearing a dress shirt, black corduroys, a Vietnam Veteran hat and black nylon jacket. He was driving a Black 2006 Audi A6 3.2 Quattro AWD with Wisconsin license plate DABA.

Anyone with information on Babler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (608) 329-2410.

