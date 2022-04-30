Thousands of runners pound the pavement in the 2022 Crazylegs Classic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 40th annual “Crazylegs Classic” was held in Madison Saturday morning to the delight of thousands of cold and wet runners. The weather didn’t exactly cooperate, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the racers who missed out on the event the past two years because of the pandemic. Crazylegs was canceled in 2020 and in 2021 it was held virtually. But this year it was back in person in a big way. About 8,000 people participated.

“I’m feeling great about race day. It’s been three years since we’ve been out here on the course. So I’m excited about that,” said Dan Kelly.

The 59-year-old Kelly has now run 35 Crazylegs races in a row. He finished the latest 5-mile race in 53:10.

“Every year gets harder, I’ll just say that,” he said. “As far as making it through the course and getting prepped for this, yeah it gets harder,”

Dan Kelly (center) ran his 35th Crazylegs race Saturday. He brought along his son-in-law Jake (left) and his son (Joe) to run as well. (Tim Elliott)

For Kelly, this event is a family affair. He brought along his son Joe and his son-in-law Jake.

“I think this marks year 18 for me, so I started in 7th grade and have been going every year since,” said Joe Kelly.

Joe lives in the Chicagoland area, but wouldn’t miss this family tradition for the world.

“I’d have to be on my deathbed to miss this event,” he said with a smile.

After the race, the Kelly family throws a tailgate party for their other family members and friends to enjoy.

“The race is kind of the necessary evil to get to the post game,” laughed Jake Geitman.

The starting line on State St. jus off the UW Library mall (Tim Elliott)

“It’s a family event, it’s a great day for all of us together,” said Joe. “The race is really just a small part of it. The best part is the post-race and seeing a bunch of family,”

Dan says he plans to keep coming back to the Crazylegs Classic year after year. He knows a time will come when he will have to call it quits.

“Hopefully he can keep doing it for a long time, but I hope to surpass him one day for total years in a row,” said Joe.

“I probably shouldn’t say this on camera, but dad has never beaten me (in this race),” he added. “But I definitely enjoy being out here with him,”

26-year-old Tyson Miehe of Darlington finished in 1st place with a time of 24:44. The first woman to cross the finish line was 26-year-old Mary Katherine Andrews of Madison. She finished in a time of 29:01.

Mary Katherine Andrews was the first female finisher with a time of 29:01. (Tim Elliott)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.