Wisconsin DOJ, Shorewood Hills PD host Drug Take Back event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice, in collaboration with Shorewood Hills Police Department, hosted their Spring 2022 Drug Take Back event Saturday.

Wisconsinites are always encouraged to safely dispose of unwanted and unused medications, the DOJ said.

At the event, community members could walk or drive through the collection site, where the drugs were then responsibly disposed of.

Attorney General Josh Kaul attended the event and said he is proud of the community’s commitment to safe, convenient and responsible disposal of drugs.

“Wisconsin has been a leader nationwide in this program,” he said. “The last drug take back we were #1 in the country in total volume collected, so let’s stay as a leader nationwide and continue this great progress we’re making in getting rid of those unused and unwanted prescription drugs.”

Though the drug take back events occur twice annually, Kaul said there are 490 permanent drug disposal locations across the state where people can take unused and unwanted medications.

To find a Drug Take Back location near you, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/drug-take-back-day.htm

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.