17-year-old sustains life threatening injuries following crash on US 14

(MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries following an early morning crash in Fitchburg, according to police.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Fitchburg officers responded to the northbound lanes of Highway 14, south of County Highway MM for a single-vehicle crash. There they found a 1999 tan Chevrolet Lumina in the median where it had struck a tree.

The driver was freed from the vehicle by Fitchburg Fire Rescue. They were the only occupant of the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital by Fitch-Rona EMS.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a reconstruction of the crash. The Village of Oregon Police Department assisted the Fitchburg Police Department at the scene.

Police are asking if anyone witnessed the crash or had seen the car driving that morning to call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)-270-4300.

The incident is still under investigation.

