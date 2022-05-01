Advertisement

45 arrested; several thousand attend Mifflin St. block party

(WMTV-TV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say they are following up and continuing to investigate property damage following the Mifflin Street student block party.

The total number of people arrested was about 45 people, according to MPD. Only one person was transported to the Dane County Jail. Two officers sustained minor injuries.

There were no new details in the incident report filed about the second-story porch collapsing that injured three people. Two were transferred to the hospital. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still ongoing at this time about why the porch collapsed.

There was over 10,000 people estimated in attendance at the event.

The Madison Police Department enacted their traffic contingency plan and closed Mifflin Street and other nearby streets in order to keep party-goers and residents safe.

Multiple units within the Madison Police Department, including SWAT, SET, Mounted Patrol, UAS, department leadership, and patrol officers, assisted with keeping the community safe. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, UW-Police, Capitol Police, Madison Fire Department, and Madison Streets Department also provided support to MPD on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

Drug and firearm search warrant leads to Columbus man arrest
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the...
Confident Celtics feel ready for challenge of Giannis, Bucks
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting...
Several Badgers sign as undrafted free agents