45 arrested; several thousand attend Mifflin St. block party

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say they are following up and continuing to investigate property damage following the Mifflin Street student block party.

The total number of people arrested was about 45 people, according to MPD. Only one person was transported to the Dane County Jail. Two officers sustained minor injuries.

There were no new details in the incident report filed about the second-story porch collapsing that injured three people. Two were transferred to the hospital. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still ongoing at this time about why the porch collapsed.

There was over 10,000 people estimated in attendance at the event.

The Madison Police Department enacted their traffic contingency plan and closed Mifflin Street and other nearby streets in order to keep party-goers and residents safe.

Multiple units within the Madison Police Department, including SWAT, SET, Mounted Patrol, UAS, department leadership, and patrol officers, assisted with keeping the community safe. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, UW-Police, Capitol Police, Madison Fire Department, and Madison Streets Department also provided support to MPD on Saturday.

