Authorities release name of victim in crash on Madison’s west side

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the woman that died following a car crash last week.

The victim was identified as Bonnie J. Monson, 84, of Edgerton, Wisconsin.

The crash occurred near the intersection of S. Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane in the City of Madison when the vehicle struck a tree.

The crash was reported to authorities at 2:14 a.m.

Monson was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the crash. A forensic examination was completed, and preliminary results confirm she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway. This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In an earlier report, officials said two people were inside the car at the time of the wreck.

