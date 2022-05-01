Bucks take Game 1 from Celtics, 101-89

BOSTON, Mass. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 101-89 to take a one game lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Khris Middleton did not start, so once again Bobby Portis filled his place. Middleton is expected to miss the entire second-round series according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The left MCL injury of Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is a Grade 2 sprain and he is expected to miss the entire second-round series vs. Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The recovery of Grade 2 MCL places a potential Conference Finals in jeopardy for him as well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2022

Things started off slow for Milwaukee, with five turnovers in the first quarter and the Celtics would lead by three after the first.

In the second Bucks would go on a 9-2 run to take the lead and just before the half Boston’s Marcus Smart would exit the game with a right shoulder injury, but would return for the second half.

Marcus Smart just ran back to the locker room looking seriously injured holding his right shoulder. Looked like it may have popped out when he drove on Pat Connaughton just now. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 1, 2022

Milwaukee would lead 56-46 at the break.

The Bucks would hold the Celtics to 33.3 percent from the field, outscoring Boston in the paint 34-20.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday would lead the way in scoring for Milwaukee. Giannis registered his second playoff triple-double of his career, setting a new Bucks franchise record. He’d finish with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Off the bench, Grayson Allen had 11 points, Pat Connaughton with eight, and Javon Carter had seven points.

Game 2 is Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Boston.

