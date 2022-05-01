Advertisement

Bucks take Game 1 from Celtics, 101-89

Milwaukee leads 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), of Greece, dunks as Boston Celtics guard...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), of Greece, dunks as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, and center Al Horford, right, look on in the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 101-89 to take a one game lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Khris Middleton did not start, so once again Bobby Portis filled his place. Middleton is expected to miss the entire second-round series according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Things started off slow for Milwaukee, with five turnovers in the first quarter and the Celtics would lead by three after the first.

In the second Bucks would go on a 9-2 run to take the lead and just before the half Boston’s Marcus Smart would exit the game with a right shoulder injury, but would return for the second half.

Milwaukee would lead 56-46 at the break.

The Bucks would hold the Celtics to 33.3 percent from the field, outscoring Boston in the paint 34-20.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday would lead the way in scoring for Milwaukee. Giannis registered his second playoff triple-double of his career, setting a new Bucks franchise record. He’d finish with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Off the bench, Grayson Allen had 11 points, Pat Connaughton with eight, and Javon Carter had seven points.

Game 2 is Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Boston.

