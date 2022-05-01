Advertisement

Crash blocks lanes on Highway 19; power lines currently down

(MGN)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin Highway 19 from Kingsley Road to Wipperfurth Road due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred just after 1 p.m Sunday.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the car hit a power pole and rolled over. Power lines are currently down.

Two people were injured in the crash, though the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

Alliant Energy has been called to the scene to repair the power line. Waunakee Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

Madison police arrest suspect after hours of negotiation
17-year-old sustains life threatening injuries following crash on US 14
Drug and firearm search warrant leads to Columbus man arrest
45 arrested; several thousand attend Mifflin St. block party