Crash blocks lanes on Highway 19; power lines currently down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked on Wisconsin Highway 19 from Kingsley Road to Wipperfurth Road due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred just after 1 p.m Sunday.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the car hit a power pole and rolled over. Power lines are currently down.

Two people were injured in the crash, though the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

Alliant Energy has been called to the scene to repair the power line. Waunakee Fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.