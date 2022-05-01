Dreary Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -May starting of much how April ended with cool, cloudy, and damp conditions. A slow moving low pressure system will spin through the upper great lakes into early this week. This keeps plenty of cloud cover around with a few sprinkles. Cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 40s. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out either. Mostly cloudy skies, with a few sun breaks, expected Monday. Cool temperature into the middle 50s. Skies never really have a chance t clear late Monday and into Monday night as another storm system approaches from the southwest. Monday’s lows into the middle 40s.

A low-pressure system passes south on Tuesday with a good chance of rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Early indications of a half to one inch are possible, especially near the stateline. This will keep things cool with highs only into the lower 50s. Rain pushes out Tuesday night with sunshine making a return for the middle of the week. Highs on Wednesday should get near 60 degrees

Another weathermaker arrive Thursday and Friday with a good chance of showers and storms. There are some timing issues to work out, but this also looks to bring a healthy dosing of rainfall. Improving conditions into next weekend should bring lower rain chances and some sunshine. Temperatures will climb to normal and above with 70s heading into next week not out of the question.

