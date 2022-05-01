Advertisement

Drug and firearm search warrant leads to Columbus man arrest

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities in Columbus arrested a man following an executed search warrant resulting from a drug investigation.

On April 29, the Columbus Police Department executed a drug and firearm related search warrant in the 300 block of W. School Street. The 36-year-old was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 4 counts of felony bail jumping.

The suspect is currently in Columbia County Jail.

A firearm, drugs, drug paraphernalia, electronics, and cash were seized from the residence, according to CPD.

The Columbus Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Fall River Police Department K9 unit, Rio Police Department, and Columbia County Health and Human Services.

