Hundreds of kids receive free bikes, accessories at Free Bikes 4 Kidz giveaway

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for National Bike Month, hundreds of kids got to take home free bikes and bike accessories Sunday afternoon following a giveaway hosted by Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison.

Volunteers with the organization have spent hundreds of hours refurbishing and placing bikes with underserved kids across Dane County, Executive Director Kristie Geoforth said.

Though the organization holds events throughout the year, volunteer Paul Boeder said the giveaway is by far the most rewarding.

“Today is the most feel-good event of the whole volunteer experience. It’s a change to see a smile on the kids and to see the parents happy that their kids have a bike that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to get,” Boeder said.

Since its establishment in 2017, Free Bikes 4 Kidz has distributed over 120,000 refurbished bikes to kids across the country. 8,000 have been given out locally.

To donate to or volunteer with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison, visit https://fb4kmadison.org/donate/.

