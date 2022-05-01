Janesville police arrest woman for 9th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville police officer was headed southbound in the 200 block of Milton Ave. early Sunday morning when they were almost hit head on by an oncoming vehicle.

At 1:12 a.m., the officer was able to initiate a traffic stop with the oncoming vehicle. The officer made the traffic stop in the area of Glen Street and Prairie Ave. in the City of Janesville.

Contact was made with the driver, and the driver’s revoked Wisconsin driver’s license was identified as Brenda Mcintyre, 56, of Janesville.

Mcintyre had the smell of intoxicants coming from her breath and showed signs of being impaired, according to the Janesville Police Department.

The officer attempted to have Mcintyre do Standardized Field Sobriety Tests; however, she was unable to complete them because of her intoxication.

Mcintyre had eight previous OWI convictions on her driving record. She was arrested for her ninth OWI and refused a legal blood draw, according to JPD.

A search warrant was drafted, reviewed and signed by a judge to collect her blood.

Mcintyre was transported to the Rock County Jail where she is currently being held on the felony charge until her initial court appearance.

