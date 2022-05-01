Advertisement

Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer kept up his strikeout success, fanning 11 in seven innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-1. Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth. The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season. Lauer, who struck out a career-high 13 last weekend against Philadelphia, reached double digits in strikeouts in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the...
Confident Celtics feel ready for challenge of Giannis, Bucks
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting...
Several Badgers sign as undrafted free agents
Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks, left, stops Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure during the...
Broncos select CB Faion Hicks in seventh round
FILE -Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the...
Packers Draft Tracker: Day Three