Madison police arrest suspect after hours of negotiation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police resolved a violent domestic incident peacefully after hours of negotiations and arrested the suspect early Sunday morning.

At 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a violent domestic in the 1900 block of Baird St.

According to the report filed by Capt. Michael Hanson, the suspect had threatened violence to an adult female and young children in the residence. Initial officers responded and were gathering information at the scene to make sure everyone was safe.

According to MPD, the suspect refused to surrender. More officers, including UWPD were then called to the scene after receiving more information about the situation.

MPD said that due to the fact that there were young children inside the building, “every safety precaution and ounce of professionalism was used to ensure the best possible resolution.”

After hours of negotiation, the suspect surrendered peacefully.

