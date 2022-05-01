Advertisement

McFarland community celebrates, raises money for ice arena expansion

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 30 years since the creation of their first facility, the McFarland community is looking to expand their ice area.

Residents gathered at the current facility Sunday afternoon to celebrate and raise money for the $2.5 million project.

President of McFarland Hockey Inc. Brian Osterhaus said they hope to break ground by next spring. While the expansion is one and a half million dollars more than the original construct, Osterhaus said he is optimistic.

“It’s a little ambitious but if the community comes together like they have in the past, we believe we can do that and by the fall or early part of next winter we’ll actually be in the new facility and utilizing it for all the children of McFarland and Dane County in general,” he said.

The expansion will include 60-70% more ice space, a larger lobby and new and improved locker rooms for the high school and figure skating team.

