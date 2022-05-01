Advertisement

Sanborn, Williams and Seltzner sign as undrafted free agents

Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, three Badgers signed as UDFAs.
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting...
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A total of five Badgers were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three signed as undrafted free agents.

UW linebacker Jack Sanborn signed with the Chicago Bears. Sanborn was second on the team with 91 tackles, 16 for loss and four quarterback hurries.

Cornerback Caesar Williams signed with the reigning Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams was tied for first on the team with three interceptions and six pass breakups in the 2021 season.

Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner will be reunited with former Badger running back Jonathan Taylor after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

Seltzner was first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

Other Badgers looking to join the three as UDFAs:

  • S Scott Nelson
  • S Collin Wilder
  • FB John Chenal
  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • WR Danny Davis III
  • K Collin Larsh

