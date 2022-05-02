1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, went on strike Monday in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment.
The United Auto Workers union said the strike began at noon.
This action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile monthlong strike at Deere & Co. that resulted in 10% raises and improved benefits for 10,000 UAW workers.
The company said in a statement that it is disappointed it couldn’t reach an agreement with the union, and it remains committed to the bargaining process.
