Advertisement

15-year-old in hospital with head injury after being thrown onto concrete floor

(MGN ONLINE)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old Hillsboro high school student is in the hospital after sustaining a head injury due to an assault from another student.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, on April 29, officers responded to Hillsboro High School after receiving information about an altercation. During their investigation it was determined that a 17-year-old student had assaulted a 15-year-old student between classes in the hallway.

In the surveillance video it was shown that the 17-year-old walked up behind the student who was standing looking in a locker and punched him in the head. They then grabbed the boy, picked him up, and threw him down onto the concrete floor where he struck his head.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for the head injury.

The 17-year old was arrested and charged with felony assault and transported to jail where he was released on a $1000 signature bond with conditions, according to HPD.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

Monthly COVID-19 cases double from March to April
A gypsy moth caterpillar at work eating leaves.
17 Wisconsin counties to be treated for spongy moth
The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, GasBuddy reports.
Gas price pop 10 cents in past week
Lambeau Field Stadium
Football comes to Lambeau Field for first time ⚽