Corpse flower nearly in bloom at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The waiting game for the corpse flower to bloom is underway at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

Once the flower opens, the Titan Arum will emit a powerful, putrid stench. The odor typically only lasts for 24-48 hours before it collapses. The plant can reach a final height of 6-8 feet before it opens up.

Because the corpse flowers only bloom 4-5 times during their 40-year lifespan, it’s a rare botanical event. However, Madison witnesses the event more than most as the Olbrich Botanical Gardens is home to four corpse flowers.

Corpse Flower Update 5/1 - No Bloom Yet! These photos were taken last night (Saturday) at around 9 p.m. The plant is... Posted by Olbrich Botanical Gardens on Sunday, May 1, 2022

The last time a corpse flower bloomed at Olbrich was in June 2018. Previously, this corpse flower had bloomed in October 2009.

To see (or smell) the corpse flower in person, head to the Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The Bolz Conservatory is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $6 for general public and free for children 5 and under.

