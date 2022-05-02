Football comes to Lambeau Field for first time ⚽

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in its 65 year history, Lambeau Field will host a football match (um, soccer) when two of Europe’s most famous clubs, FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, cross the pond for an exhibition game this summer.

“We are looking forward to hosting a different kind of football at Lambeau Field this summer as we welcome FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Green Bay,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy, adding that the stadium that is known for its history and tradition will welcome two clubs that are historic in their own right.

Lambeau’s gridiron will turn into a soccer pitch on Saturday, July 23. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster. They will run between $35 and $100. Season ticket holders for the stadium’s normal occupants, will have access a day early, and the Packers front office will send an email to them explaining how to get tickets. Season ticket holders and official supporters of FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, if there are any reading this article, will have access as soon as Tuesday.

“We are really excited to bring FC Bayern back to the USA after a difficult couple of years with the pandemic,” commented FC Bayern legend Claudio Pizarro. “We are the world’s biggest sports family and we are looking forward to play in front of our family of fans at the iconic Lambeau Field,” FC Bayern legend Claudio Pizarro said.

The teams are coming as part of the USA Cup, as part of Munich’s preseason Audi Summer Tour, and the team are set to square off three days earlier, on July 20, in Washington, D.C., to play Major League Soccer’s DC United. Manchester City will be in Houston that same day to play Club América.

