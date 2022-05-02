Gas price pop 10 cents in past week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a couple of weeks of muted changes, the price for gas in Madison experienced another large swing in the past week, this time for the worse.

According to the latest weekly report from GasBuddy, a gallon of gas rose to $3.87 and now costs approximately 10 cents more this week than it was in its last report. On Sunday, its survey showed the most expensive price found in Madison was $4.17 per gallon, while the cheapest – which was also the cheapest in Wisconsin – came in at $3.66.

Nationwide, gas prices climbed to the same $4.17 that was the most expensive price recorded In Madison. Despite rising nearly seven cents, the U.S. average remains a penny less than a month ago, but a whopping $1.17 more than this time last year.

While prices for gas did go up, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick de Haan pointed out that the real story is diesel prices which broke the all-time high on Friday. He said gas prices are expected to creep up relatively slowly but described the increase for fuel to be “meteoric,” and predicted it will cause pain in more places than just the at the pump.

“For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy,” he explained.

Over the past two weeks, gasoline prices in Madison did not move by more than a nickel. That came on the heals of two straight weeks of approximately 10 cent declines. In late February and early March, the city was seeing prices soar, including a single week when they spike by more than 50 cents.