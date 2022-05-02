Advertisement

Help Ukraine: Targeted donation drive to be held in Madison

Drop off times are Wednesday May 4 and Saturday May 10 in Fitchburg.
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Ukrainians are collecting donations to help the people of Ukraine after its invasion by Russia. They are collecting a targeted list of items they say are urgently needed to send to their network of volunteers across the Ukraine and at the border area.

The needs

Medical

  • 4x4 square gauze
  • bandage rolls
  • Ibuprofen/Tylenol
  • quick clot bandages and dressing
  • combat tourniquet

Military

  • binoculars
  • multitools-Gerber, Leatherman
  • goggles/ballistic eye protection
  • tactical flashlights
  • tactical and medical backpacks

Humanitarian

  • baby formula
  • protein bars
  • white chicken, tuna or salmon Creations
  • bagged pasta
  • new thermal blankets

You can drop items off at Discovery Storage at 5237 Verona road Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 on Wednesday May 4 from 12 p.m. -5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. is a Wisconsin-based 501c3 nonprofit group comprised of volunteers from across the state.

