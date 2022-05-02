Help Ukraine: Targeted donation drive to be held in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Ukrainians are collecting donations to help the people of Ukraine after its invasion by Russia. They are collecting a targeted list of items they say are urgently needed to send to their network of volunteers across the Ukraine and at the border area.

The needs

Medical

4x4 square gauze

bandage rolls

Ibuprofen/Tylenol

quick clot bandages and dressing

combat tourniquet

Military

binoculars

multitools-Gerber, Leatherman

goggles/ballistic eye protection

tactical flashlights

tactical and medical backpacks

Humanitarian

baby formula

protein bars

white chicken, tuna or salmon Creations

bagged pasta

new thermal blankets

You can drop items off at Discovery Storage at 5237 Verona road Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 on Wednesday May 4 from 12 p.m. -5:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. is a Wisconsin-based 501c3 nonprofit group comprised of volunteers from across the state.

