JPD: Janesville man attacked woman, tried to run over her and two others

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man is accused of punching a woman multiple times early Monday morning before trying to run her and the two Good Samaritans who tried to break up the attack with his vehicle.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Starling Ave. around 3:20 a.m. to the initial report of the assault, and while en route they were alerted to a second call about a gunshot in the area.

Upon arrival, investigators were told the suspect, Daequan Hanna, had been hitting the woman, who officers noted had multiple injuries to her face, while they were outside, near the street. The two Good Samaritans, who lived nearby, intervened to stop the attack, at which point Hanna went and got into his vehicle.

The 19-year-old allegedly drove toward the three of them in an attempt to run them down. One of the neighbors involved fired a single shot at the vehicle in self-defense, the police report continued. No injuries were reported from the gunshot and investigators found a bullet had struck a vehicle. The report did not indicate if the vehicle had been Hanna’s.

Officers were able to arrest Hanna, and he was booked into the Rock Co. jail on three counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety as well as a single count each of Battery and Disorderly Conduct, both of which had Domestic Violence enhancers..

