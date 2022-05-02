Advertisement

May getting off to a cloudy & rainy start

Clouds remain overhead Monday with a chance of showers on Tuesday.
Rain showers are expected to roll into southern Wisconsin tonight and last through Tuesday...
Rain showers are expected to roll into southern Wisconsin tonight and last through Tuesday evening.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Although the rain holds off until tomorrow, you can consider Monday fairly dreary. A mostly cloudy sky hangs overhead with highs topping out in the mid 50s.

A weak high-pressure system will keep the rain away from the Badger State. That changes tonight as a low-pressure system inches closer. Dry air will limit the rain showers tonight, but the wet weather moves in for the morning. Be sure to grab an umbrella or rain jacket! Most places will pick up 0.25″-0.5″ of rainfall. Sustained rain chances in SE Wisconsin may deliver rainfall amounts up to one inch.

Rain moves out Tuesday evening as another area of high-pressure rolls in for Wednesday. This brings our next best chance for sunshine. Highs are expected to climb close to 60-degrees.

Another weather maker moves in for Thursday - generating cloud cover and showers. Some of that rain could persist into Friday.

Highs slowly climb into the 60s through next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

Cooler
Dreary Stretch Ahead
Slight shower chances arrive for Sunday -- the best chances for rain are for central/northern...
Spotty Sunday Showers
Saturday Extended Forecast
Alert Day - Strong storms possible Saturday Afternoon
Severe weather is possible across southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.
ALERT DAY - Saturday Storms