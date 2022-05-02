May getting off to a cloudy & rainy start

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Although the rain holds off until tomorrow, you can consider Monday fairly dreary. A mostly cloudy sky hangs overhead with highs topping out in the mid 50s.

A weak high-pressure system will keep the rain away from the Badger State. That changes tonight as a low-pressure system inches closer. Dry air will limit the rain showers tonight, but the wet weather moves in for the morning. Be sure to grab an umbrella or rain jacket! Most places will pick up 0.25″-0.5″ of rainfall. Sustained rain chances in SE Wisconsin may deliver rainfall amounts up to one inch.

Rain moves out Tuesday evening as another area of high-pressure rolls in for Wednesday. This brings our next best chance for sunshine. Highs are expected to climb close to 60-degrees.

Another weather maker moves in for Thursday - generating cloud cover and showers. Some of that rain could persist into Friday.

Highs slowly climb into the 60s through next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.