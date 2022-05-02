Monthly COVID-19 cases double from March to April

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin saw the number of COVID-19 cases across the state more than double in the past month, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show. The increase was already reflected in the community levels map on the agency’s coronavirus dashboard.

DHS reports 28,730 total confirmed and probable cases were reported in April; that’s compared to the 13,581 cases reported the prior month. March had also seen the seven-day rolling average fall to its 2022 low. While the number is a sharp month-to-month jump, it remains a far, far cry from the approximately 385,000 cases tallied in January alone.

Adding in the figures from April along with the first two days of May shows Wisconsin had recorded 1,614,126 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached the state. Eliminating the probable cases puts the case count at 1,419,124, DHS reports.

As far as the daily case counts, the agency reported 1,323 and 640 new, confirmed cases for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The new numbers pushed the seven-day rolling average, which provides a better sense of overall trendlines than daily numbers, past 1,300 and saw it settle at 1,316 cases per day over the preceding week.

While the states uptick in cases has lasted more than a month, there still has not been a corresponding change in deaths from the virus. DHS reports the rolling average for people who have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus at 1 per day.

