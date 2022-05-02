Neighbors not thrilled with Yahara Hills landfill plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Potential neighbors to the new Yahara Hills landfill worry about their property values, air quality and the smell.

The Dane County Landfill will reach maximum capacity in nine years which means the county needs to find a new place to take people’s trash.

The City of Madison plans to sell half of the Yahara Hills Golf Course, and Dane County wants to buy it and make it home to the new landfill and sustainability campus.

The new site is located across the landfill’s current location on Highway 12/18 (the beltline).

Irina Shpigelman would rather move out of her new house in McFarland than deal with what she calls “the smell of rotten eggs”.

”It will depend on what the air quality is,” Shpigelman said. “If it comes to be that it smells by my house then I would like to move.”

When asked if she felt like the county and city were listening to her worries she responded, “No. They make it sound like it’s a done deal. That’s the part that honestly makes me super mad because your property taxes are huge. So we should have some say in something that’s happening so close to our homes and we don’t.”

Dane County Department of Waste and Renewals director John Welch said it is not a done deal yet, but that there’s no “plan b.”

”The county is committed at this point to this site,” Welch said. “We’re not looking at other sites and we’ve been very clear about that. Obviously, if it wasn’t approved then we have to quickly look at what our other alternatives are but there aren’t a lot of good alternatives.”

Shpigelman is pushing for another option.

”This still is so unclear why it has to be so close to a residential area when there is so much farm land,” she said.

City of Madison Streets Division superintendent Charlie Romines said farm land is too far away from internet, gas and electricity access--all crucial elements to running a sustainable waste facility.

”So if you go 10 or 15 miles out into the country and buy a farm field those things really can’t happen,” Romines said. ”If this project didn’t work out we don’t know where we would take our waste. It would undoubtedly be further away which would drive our costs up to haul it considerably.”

Romines also said keeping the landfill close to home keeps tax payer costs down.

”Hauling 50 semi loads of waste 45 minutes away and 45 minutes back with an empty load every single day,” Welch agreed. “There’s a tremendous amount of cost to that.”

Shpigelman said she would prefer a tax increase rather than a property value decrease in her Juniper Ridge neighborhood.

”We’re going to be literally next to a huge dump. So no matter what you do you’re going to have some smell,” Shpigelman said.

Welch said the county created a website for people to report bad odors and that they would add more odor detection systems if the project goes through.

The land-sale agreement for half of the Yahara Golf Course property is set to happen on Tuesday, May 10 at the City of Madison Common Council meeting.

Welch said the earliest the county could break ground on the project is 2028.

He said they plan to buy 230 acres total but would only use 50 acres at a time for the landfill purposes. Other parts of the land could be used for recreation.

The initial infrastructure cost is estimated at $30 million that Dane County has to pay. Welch said they are not using tax dollars to fund this project.

Romines said 18 holes of the Yahara Hills Golf Course will remain a golf course for 40 years.

