Advertisement

Stroman outpitches Burnes, Cubs beat Brewers to avoid sweep

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0. Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee. Stroman earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one. Burnes struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

UNCUT Madison will host, "Tackle the Stigma" a conversation about mental health and sports on...
Recent suicides spotlight the struggles student-athletes face
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), of Greece, dunks as Boston Celtics guard...
Bucks take Game 1 from Celtics, 101-89
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Lauer fans 11, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 9-1 win over Cubs
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the...
Confident Celtics feel ready for challenge of Giannis, Bucks