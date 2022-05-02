Advertisement

UW Health, medical school’s ambitious half-billion dollar campaign

(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 2, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health are coming together to help raise $500 million for the future of health in a joint philanthropic campaign.

Dubbed ‘Wisconsin Medicine,’ this philanthropic campaign is making an effort to drive innovation and progress in research, education, patient care, and health equity.

Their key areas of focus are:

  • Discovery of new cures and treatments.
  • Bringing cutting-edge technologies, approaches and procedures to the bedside, to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.
  • Building the next generation of leaders in healthcare and research.
  • Applying a lens of social responsibility and health equity to eliminate disparities in healthcare access, treatment and outcomes.

“The Wisconsin Medicine campaign is exciting because it gives donors an opportunity to be part of the future of healthcare, advancing the legacy of saving lives through groundbreaking research and education,” said Dr. Robert N. Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “Funding education for the next generation of scientists and clinicians will accelerate the next generation of great discoveries. This campaign is about securing that future now.”

To help mark the launch of this campaign, donations made towards the key areas of focus will be matched up to $1 million until June 13. They hope to reach their goal of $500 million, along with 100,00 individual donors by the end of 2025.

“Our care teams not only save lives every day, they allow hundreds of thousands of our patients to live their best and most fulfilling lives. None of this happens without a remarkable drive to give our best today while constantly improving for the needs of tomorrow,” said Dr. Alan Kaplan, CEO, UW Health. “Support for Wisconsin Medicine is an investment in amazing people whose work today will come to define the healthcare of tomorrow,” he said.

UW Health and UW School of Medicine and Public Health hope to continue to be at the forefront of discovery and shaping the future of health in Wisconsin, and America with this campaign.

More information on Wisconsin Medicine is available at www.wiscmedicine.org.

