Veterans and recruits brought together for USS Beloit christening

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A christening ceremony for the US Navy Ship – USS Beloit, will be held May 7 in Marinette, Wisconsin.

A conference was held today at Beloit City Hall ahead of the ceremony. It brought together various veteran of World War II & incoming recruits - including Navy Veteran George Olson. Olson was a Navy 3rd Class Motor Machinist.

“I think it’s a great privilege to be honored, to be recognized for what we did several years ago - 75 years ago,” he said. “It’s great. We appreciate all of the help people have given us.”

The ship’s name honors the city of Beloit’s history of supporting the Navy and America’s national security.

Beloit is also creating one of the coins that will be placed at the base of the mast of the ship. It is a mariner tradition created by the ancient Romans and Greeks. A selection of artists with ties to the armed forces designed the coin.

