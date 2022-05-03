Advertisement

2 hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible
By Freeman Stoddard and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two people were taken to a hospital in South Carolina this weekend after a fight broke out at a Krispy Kreme.

Store employees told WHNS one of the victims is still in ICU, while the other has since been released.

A witness told police she was waiting in line for food when a man and woman began arguing with the employee at the drive-through window.

The employee who was arguing with the customers told officers they had initially ordered a type of doughnut the store did not have.

When he told them they didn’t have that type, he said the customers replied, “Why do you have such an attitude about it?”

Police said the employee then told the customers to “order doughnuts we have or don’t order at all.”

Shortly after, the pair came into the lobby yelling.

According to the witness, another employee came over to try and stop the two but was shoved to the ground and hit his head on the concrete floor.

A third employee tried to stop the altercation but was also pushed to the ground.

Both people injured during the fight were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
One person is dead following a shooting at a Janesville business late Monday afternoon.
One dead in shooting at Janesville business

Latest News

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Chief Justice Roberts confirms authenticity of leaked draft opinion in abortion case, orders investigation
Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow...
US officials: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Mayor Rhodes-Conway discusses budget proposal, on Aug. 31, 2022.
Madison mayor, two top alders denounce draft copy of SCOTUS abortion ruling
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate