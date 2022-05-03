Abortion advocacy groups, service providers fear potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin advocacy groups and service providers fear the future of abortion in the state following a leaked Supreme Court opinion detailing the intent to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Should the landmark decision be struck down a Wisconsin law dating back to 1849 could take effect, criminalizing doctors who perform abortions. It is possibly one the strictest abortion laws in the country, banning abortions at all stage of pregnancy. Mike Murray with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says this could have “disastrous” effects.

“This ban prohibits all abortion without any exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the pregnant person,” Murray said. “It means that individuals are forced into very difficult situations.”

Wisconsinites seeking abortions would have limited options: either access care in another state where abortion remains legal, or carry a pregnancy to full term, Murray explained. This issue is even more dire for victims of rape.

“No victim should have to carry the fetus of their attacker,” said Missy Mael, co-executive director of the Rape Crisis Center.

The RCC provides victims with resources throughout their recovery, including access to emergency contraception and abortion services.

“Overturning Roe V. Wade would likely remove that option and that means removing bodily autonomy from women,” Mael said. “When abortion is illegal it does not decrease the number of abortions it just removes access to safe abortions.”

Both Planned Parenthood and the RCC hope to see change at the state level.

“The time is now for the state legislature to take action to protect access to abortion in Wisconsin,” said Murray.

