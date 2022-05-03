Abortion ban may return for Wisconsin, as reported SCOTUS draft opinion would end Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new report on a looming Supreme Court decision could mean the end of legalized abortions in Wisconsin.

On Friday, Politico published what it claimed was a draft report of a coming Supreme Court decision that will strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined the right to an abortion in the United States.

The draft opinion was penned by Justice Samuel Alito with Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett concurring, according to Politico. The report states Alito is highly critical of the Roe decision and the subsequent Planned Parenthood vs. Casey decision. The ruling stems from the challenge to a Mississippi abortion law.

If this overturn occurs, abortion laws could fall back to the power of the state. In Wisconsin, a law dating back to 1849 could be reinstated, which criminalizes doctors who perform abortions.

The 172-year-old law in Wisconsin is currently unenforceable because of the Roe and Casey decision.

Right now, Wisconsin has a ban on abortion after 20 weeks gestation.

Wisconsin is one of five states with such laws still on the books that are unenforceable because of the Roe decision. The other four being: Alabama, Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.