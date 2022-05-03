Advertisement

Cloudy, Breezy and Cool With Rain Likely Today

Milder temperatures and sunshine return tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure to the southwest of here will move to the northeast and into the Ohio Valley over the next 24 hours. The low will pass by to the south of here but will still bring widespread rain to the region though much of the day. High pressure will build in overnight and work to clear the clouds out. Sunshine and milder temperature will be seen tomorrow.

Milder temperatures will return tomorrow.
Milder temperatures will return tomorrow.(wmtv)

Another area of low pressure is expected to pass through later in the week. Rain will be likely Thursday night with chances of showers Thursday afternoon and again Friday morning. With the sunshine, temperatures will rebound a bit and highs Wednesday will reach the upper 50s. A this point the weekend is looking dry. By early next week we will see highs returning to the 70s.

Today: Cloudy and cool rain likely. High: 50. Wind: NE 10-15.

Tonight: Decreasing cloudiness. Low: 34. Wind: NE 5-15.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 59.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a  chance of showers. High: 60.

