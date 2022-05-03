Cold Temps Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -THE NBC15 FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST BRIAN DOOGS:

After a gloomy Tuesday, better conditions are heading in our direction. Showers will exit Tuesday evening with clouds departing as we move into the overnight hours. This will set the stage for frigid temperatures and patchy frost as overnight lows dip into the lower 30s. The clearing will lead to a lot of sunshine on Wednesday with highs warming to around 60 degrees. Enjoy it, because clouds return Wednesday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday and Friday along with scattered showers. Highs will remain cool and only into the upper 50s. That system departs as we head into the weekend which will set the stage for a major pattern change. There does appear to be small rain chances, but plenty of dry hours and sunshine as well.

Temperatures will be the big story as they rebound into the middle and upper 60s this weekend. By early next week we are into the 70s and possibly the 80s by the middle of the week!

