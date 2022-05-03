Advertisement

‘Critical need’ for Brat Fest volunteers

The World’s Largest Brat Fest needs your help to happen this year.
(NBC15)
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The World’s Largest Brat Fest needs your help to happen this year.

‘Brat Man’ Tim Metcalfe of Metcalfe’s Markets says there’s a critical need for volunteers, especially for help on Friday, May 27 for Take Your Brat to Work Day.

Right now, the Brat Fest weekend only has about half of the volunteers they need to make the Memorial Day Weekend events happen.

To sign up to volunteer, click HERE.

*VOLUNTEERS NEEDED* Join us in celebrating and supporting our 40th anniversary festival! 🥳 Your hours turn into a...

Posted by World's Largest Brat Fest on Monday, April 18, 2022

