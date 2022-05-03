Dodgeville daycare director on leave during police investigation

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -The director of a daycare center in Dodgeville has been place on administrative leave amid a police investigation. This is according to a Facebook post from Father Bill Van Wagner of St. Joseph’s Church.

Father Van Wagner says on April 22, he was made aware of “some allegations regarding the conduct of the director of St. Joseph Daycare. At that time, I determined that further investigation into the matter was necessary,”

Van Wagner says that’s when the police became involved. He did not go into detail about the allegations.

While the director is on leave, Van Wagner stresses that the person involved should be treated as innocent until proven guilty.

“This is not to be interpreted as a declaration of guilt nor should any conclusions be drawn from this decision. This was done in order to allow the police department to conduct their investigation with greater ease,” he said in the post. “The accused has a right to a good reputation,”

Van Wagner says this is the first time he was aware of any accusations of this nature against the director.

The daycare will remain open under a temporary director.

NBC15 News is reaching out to the Dodgeville Police Department for more information. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.