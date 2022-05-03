Duck eggs close Madison park playground
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison park’s playground is going to the ducks – at least temporarily.
The city’s parks division cordoned off the playground at Wheeler Heights Park after duck eggs were found under a bench. It warned people about the temporary closure in a tweet, explaining that the “momma duck found the playground makes a cozy place for a nest.”
For now, an orange fence surrounds the playset where the eggs are. The rest of the park remains open.
The parks division was unable to say when the young ducks would leave and the young people could return but added that it expects the eggs to hatch pretty soon. Until then, the playground will remain closed.
