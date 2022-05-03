Gov. Evers leads coalition of governors calling for immediate action to protect reproductive rights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition today of 17 governors calling for the U.S. Congress to take immediate action to protect reproductive rights and access to abortion.

In a joint letter, the governors called for Congress to work quickly to pass legislation to protect the rights prescribed in Roe v. Wade.

The letter comes as a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion revealed yesterday that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe.

While the Supreme Court has not issued a final decision and abortion remains legal in the U.S., the Supreme Court decision draft could have severe consequences for all Wisconsinites.

Wisconsin remains one of several states with existing criminal statutes enacted pre-Roe that prohibit nearly all abortion, which would go back into effect if Roe is overturned.

Earlier this year, Gov. Evers and others called on the Wisconsin State Legislature to repeal Wisconsin’s existing criminal abortion ban, but the Legislature adjourned for the regular session in March having taken no action.

“Reproductive healthcare decisions are deeply personal and should be made by patients in consultation with their healthcare providers, not by politicians,” the governors wrote to congressional leaders. “Despite the widespread support for reproductive freedom, in many states across the nation, a U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs that reflects the draft opinion would immediately limit access to reproductive healthcare and, in some states, could even criminalize abortion, ending constitutional rights that have been recognized for nearly 50 years.”

The governors are calling for the immediate passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion across the country. The Act passed in the U.S. House of Representatives last September but has not yet passed the U.S. Senate.

“The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade for millions across the nation cannot be overstated. Our collective responsibility to defend access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion, has never been more important,” the governors continued in the letter. “Overturning Roe will turn back the clock on reproductive health, and Congress must immediately take action to ensure that our nation does not go backward and that the rights of all Americans to access reproductive healthcare and abortion continue to be protected.”

