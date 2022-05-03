Advertisement

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Madison small businesses burglarized

Police say this happened inside the Clock Tower Court mall on Mineral Point Road.
The Skin & Co. was one of nine businesses broken into overnight.
The Skin & Co. was one of nine businesses broken into overnight.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Small business owners are picking up the pieces after their front doors were smashed and businesses broken into late Monday night.

Kelly Scheinkoenig, the owner of The Skin & Co., caught the burglary on her surveillance camera. She says it’s tough to watch it unfold.

“It’s super violating to watch them rummage through your things and steal your items,” said Scheinkoenig.

Her business was one of nine hit in the string of burglaries according to Madison Police.

“I’m not alone,” said Scheinkoenig. “I just feel bad for everybody in the building that has gone through this.”

These are the front doors of eight businesses inside the Clock Tower Court on Mineral Point Road on Madison’s west side....

Lisa Olson, who has owned The Ultimate Touch Nail Studio for thirty years, says it’s disheartening.

“It just feels very violating to get a call in the middle of the night,” said Olson.

She says it’s tough for her small business to face another challenge.

“We’ve fought through the pandemic. We’ve struggled to get through that and came through the other side and things were just starting to get better and now this,” said Olson. “It’s heartbreaking.”

MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit is investigating what was taken from the businesses or how much property damage was done.

