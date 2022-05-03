Advertisement

Meet Crystal Apple winner Ryan Indergand

Mr. Indergand is in his 18th year as the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Monticello Schools.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mr. Indergand gets to work with about half of the students in Monticello, and he hopes the love he has for teaching agriculture helps his students see that they can find a career they love, too.

He chooses coursework, like taxidermy, based on his students’ interests, and his own.

“Seeing what the class is about and then going the direction of where the students have career aspirations, and allowing myself to learn along the way, too,” Mr. Indergand said.

You can see the fruits of his labor proudly displayed right next to his room. This year, a team of his students qualified for the National Land and Range Judging Contest in Oklahoma, and it’s Mr. Indergand’s ninth qualifying team.

“They have to make evaluations on a piece of land as far as what would be the most conservative use of this land, not necessarily for profitability but for sustainability,” Mr. Indergand said. “I’ve just been fortunate to have kids who are willing to learn and study and work hard to qualify.”

Mr. Indergand and his four students arrived in Oklahoma last night. They compete this week, and NBC15 wishes them the best of luck.

“I want students to understand that challenge is a good thing, grit is important and hard work is becoming harder and harder to find, and that if there’s any place to fail, it’s in school,” Mr. Indergand said.

