Overture Center announces 2022-23 season lineup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Action! The Overture Center revealed their season’s show at a live, in person event and announced seven “Broadway at Overture” titles - including four Madison premieres.

They are also including 30 other national and international shows, including three Cabaret performances, four National Geographic Live shows and a brand new musical experience, “Up Close.”

“Up Close” is a musical experience that transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge where audiences will be able to experiences an evening of original music.

“We re-opened our doors at Overture Center this past fall after 18 months of closure, and it’s been incredible to see our community returning to our theaters,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers. “Being back in the theater with you has truly inspired me to assure the best artistry from around the world comes to Overture Center.”

Subscriptions for tickets are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale this summer.

Here is the full list of shows:

Broadway at Overture

Pretty Woman: The Musical | Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

Hadestown | Tuesday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

Jesus Christ Superstar | Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Sunday Feb. 26, 2023 | Overture Hall

Chicago | Tuesday, March 21 to Sunday, March 26, 2023 | Overture Hall

Disney’s The Lion King | Tuesday, May 9 through Sunday, May 28, 2023 | Overture Hall | A THREE-WEEK RUN!

Tootsie | Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON AND WISCONSIN PREMIERE!

Six | Tuesday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!

Overture Presents

Voca People | Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

An Evening with George Winston | Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Step Afrika! | Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE | Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz | Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

The Hip Hop Nutcracker | Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

Straight No Chaser | Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

An Evening with Jad Abumrad | Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

It’s Okay to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Black Violin | Thursday, March 2, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

The Afro-Cuban All-Stars | Friday, March 3, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers | Saturday, March 18, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater

ANIMAL by Cirque Alfonse | Saturday, March 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, 2023, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater

The Second City Swipes Right | Friday, March 31, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

YAMATO the Drummers of Japan Hinotori: The Wings of Phoenix | Sunday, April 2, 2023, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

BODYTRAFFIC | Friday, April 21, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall

The Mayhem Poets | Friday, May 5, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

A Simple Space | Saturday, May 6, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

National Geographic Live

How to Clone a Mammoth with Beth Shapiro | Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Life on the Move with Lucy Hawkes | Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

From Shallows to Sea Floor with Diva Amon | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

In Deep: Adventures in Caving with Robbie Shone | Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Cabaret

Christine Pedi’s GREAT DAMES | Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

An Evening with Ryan Silverman | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Adam Jacobs - Right Where I Belong: Songs of Alan Menken | Thursday, June 1, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

NEW SERIES! Up Close

Alea | Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Gabriel Royal | Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Vasilis Kostas & Layth Sidiq Duo | Friday, June 2, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.