Overture Center announces 2022-23 season lineup
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Action! The Overture Center revealed their season’s show at a live, in person event and announced seven “Broadway at Overture” titles - including four Madison premieres.
They are also including 30 other national and international shows, including three Cabaret performances, four National Geographic Live shows and a brand new musical experience, “Up Close.”
“Up Close” is a musical experience that transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge where audiences will be able to experiences an evening of original music.
“We re-opened our doors at Overture Center this past fall after 18 months of closure, and it’s been incredible to see our community returning to our theaters,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers. “Being back in the theater with you has truly inspired me to assure the best artistry from around the world comes to Overture Center.”
Subscriptions for tickets are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale this summer.
Here is the full list of shows:
Broadway at Overture
Pretty Woman: The Musical | Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!
Hadestown | Tuesday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!
Jesus Christ Superstar | Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Sunday Feb. 26, 2023 | Overture Hall
Chicago | Tuesday, March 21 to Sunday, March 26, 2023 | Overture Hall
Disney’s The Lion King | Tuesday, May 9 through Sunday, May 28, 2023 | Overture Hall | A THREE-WEEK RUN!
Tootsie | Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON AND WISCONSIN PREMIERE!
Six | Tuesday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 | Overture Hall | MADISON PREMIERE!
Overture Presents
Voca People | Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
An Evening with George Winston | Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater
Step Afrika! | Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
Marshall Charloff & Purple XPeRIeNCE | Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
An Evening with Fran Lebowitz | Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
The Hip Hop Nutcracker | Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall
Straight No Chaser | Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
An Evening with Jad Abumrad | Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
Harry Potter & the Order of the Phoenix in Concert with the Madison Symphony Orchestra | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Overture Hall
It’s Okay to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater
Black Violin | Thursday, March 2, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
The Afro-Cuban All-Stars | Friday, March 3, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall
The Red Hot Chilli Pipers | Saturday, March 18, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater
ANIMAL by Cirque Alfonse | Saturday, March 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, 2023, 2 p.m. | Capitol Theater
The Second City Swipes Right | Friday, March 31, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater
YAMATO the Drummers of Japan Hinotori: The Wings of Phoenix | Sunday, April 2, 2023, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall
BODYTRAFFIC | Friday, April 21, 2023, 8 p.m. | Overture Hall
The Mayhem Poets | Friday, May 5, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
A Simple Space | Saturday, May 6, 2023, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater
National Geographic Live
How to Clone a Mammoth with Beth Shapiro | Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
Life on the Move with Lucy Hawkes | Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
From Shallows to Sea Floor with Diva Amon | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
In Deep: Adventures in Caving with Robbie Shone | Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater
Cabaret
Christine Pedi’s GREAT DAMES | Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
An Evening with Ryan Silverman | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
Adam Jacobs - Right Where I Belong: Songs of Alan Menken | Thursday, June 1, 2023, 6:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
NEW SERIES! Up Close
Alea | Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
Gabriel Royal | Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
Vasilis Kostas & Layth Sidiq Duo | Friday, June 2, 2023, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage
