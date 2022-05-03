Rain Returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dreary conditions continue as a stagnant low-pressure system finally departs the Great Lakes. The only problem is our next weathermaker moves in from the southwest later tonight. This keeps the clouds around and introduces our next chance of rain after midnight tonight. Overnight lows dip into the middle 40s.

Steady rain is likely Tuesday through the midday hour, with a slow taper down by the evening. Highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees. Clouds will start to clear Tuesday night with cold temperature settling in. Overnight lows expected into the lower 30s which will result in areas of frost by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the pick day of the workweek. High pressure settles in giving us plenty of sunshine and high temperatures around 60 degrees, which is still below normal for this time of year. Enjoy it because active weather returns again for the end of the week. Periods of showers likely Thursday and Friday with exact timing being worked out over the next couple of days.

A bit of a pattern change possible by the weekend as above normal temperatures move in. This should climb highs from the 60s into the 70s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a very small rain chance.

