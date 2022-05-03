Sheriff: Driver dies in Dodge Co. rollover crash

HURTISFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fort Atkinson man passed away last week, three days after a rollover wreck in the township of Hurtisford, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 38-year-old was heading west on Hwy. 60 around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, when his truck crossed the centerline near St. Helena Road and went into the southbound ditch. The 2020 Dodge Ram started spinning and struck a culvert, that caused it to flip, the report continued.

Emergency crews freed the driver, whose name was not released, from the truck and he was rushed to Watertown Hospital and then flown to UW Hospital, where he died on April 28, the sheriff’s office stated.

The cause of crash remains under investigation, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

