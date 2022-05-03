Advertisement

TDS finalizes agreement to build all-fiber network in Janesville

(WILX)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - TDS Telecommunications has signed an agreement with the city of Janesville to build an all-fiber network across the community.

According to TDS, this will bring about 30,000 homes high-speed internet, plus TV and phone services.

“High-speed internet is essential to building a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” said Mark Freitag, Janesville City Manager. “The addition of TDS’ fiber optics network will provide our city’s residents and businesses with another option for the modern internet connectivity needed to spur Janesville’s growth.”

These fiber services will become available in phases, with the first customers expected to be connected before the end of the year. They are expected to start work in June.

TDS is also building networks in the Fox Valley, Green Bay, and Eau Claire areas. They recently completed fiber networks builds in Wausau and Stevens Point.

Residents and businesses interested in learning more about TDS products can visit www.tdsfiber.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Chippewa Falls girl found dead; homicide investigation underway
Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after being called to Tailor Place Apts., on April...
Madison police investigating toddler’s death as homicide; man in custody
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party

Latest News

Abortion ban may return for Wisconsin, as reported SCOTUS draft opinion would end Roe v. Wade
Overture Center announces 2022-23 season lineup
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
“A testament to the state of housing on campus:” City investigates Mifflin St. balcony collapse
Meet Crystal Apple winner Mr. Mark Johnson!
Meet Crystal Apple winner Mark Johnson!