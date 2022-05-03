TDS finalizes agreement to build all-fiber network in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - TDS Telecommunications has signed an agreement with the city of Janesville to build an all-fiber network across the community.

According to TDS, this will bring about 30,000 homes high-speed internet, plus TV and phone services.

“High-speed internet is essential to building a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” said Mark Freitag, Janesville City Manager. “The addition of TDS’ fiber optics network will provide our city’s residents and businesses with another option for the modern internet connectivity needed to spur Janesville’s growth.”

These fiber services will become available in phases, with the first customers expected to be connected before the end of the year. They are expected to start work in June.

TDS is also building networks in the Fox Valley, Green Bay, and Eau Claire areas. They recently completed fiber networks builds in Wausau and Stevens Point.

Residents and businesses interested in learning more about TDS products can visit www.tdsfiber.com.

