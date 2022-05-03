University Ave. constructions starts Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s Engineering division is warning drivers that construction on a half-mile stretch of University Ave. is set to begin soon and that could cause bottlenecks along one of the city’s arteries.

The project begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, and is expected to run through the summer of 2023, the city explained in a new statement. Drivers will still be able to get through in both directions, but multiple lanes will be shut down, particularly in off-peak hours.

According to the city, the stretch of University Ave. from Shorewood Blvd. to University Bay Drive will be reduced to a single lane for much of the day; however, crews will extend the road to two lanes each way during morning and evening rush hours.

The extra lanes will be utilized Monday through Friday from:

7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This year’s construction will focus on westbound lanes. Then, after a winter break that is scheduled to start on Oct. 16, work on the eastbound lanes will start in April of next year and run until mid-August. During the winter break, all lanes of University Ave. will be open.

