Verona Ice Arena trying to solve the problem of a full rink

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sheet of ice at the Verona Ice Arena is bustling with activity Monday evening, as skaters take to the ice ahead of a 5:30 practice. Staff at the facility say it is like this every day of the week, with the schedule typically filled up from around 4:00 p.m. to well after 10:00 p.m. The crowded ice is why the arena is fundraising for a new, year-round rink.

“We start as early as four p.m., so people are cutting out of work early to make those practices, and then kids are staying up obviously way past normal bedtimes to stay for practices,” said director of operations at the arena, Joel Marshall. “So we have 13-year-olds that are on the ice until 10 p.m. or even later, which isn’t right.”

Marshall says the number of people using the ice has doubled since 2014 and that over 500 kids regularly use the ice for practice, and thousands of skaters regularly take to the ice when including public use. The demand for ice time is why the arena is fundraising for an $8 million project to turn the seasonal rink into a year-round rink next to the already enclosed ice.

“It would be adjoining so we could share refrigeration and Zamboni access between the two rinks,” said Marshall.

For parents, it would mean more consistent practice times and more ice time for their kids.

“All of us would really appreciate that and enjoy it; couple more hours of ice time would be huge for our kids,” said Jason Lessner, who has a son playing hockey.

Marshall says private donors have already supplied nearly half the funds for the rink project. Now, he hopes to raise another two million over the next several months to get the new ice open by the 2023-2024 season. Marshall is working with the school district and the local government to find more funding, including going to former members.

