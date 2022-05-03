Wisconsin’s COVID-19 average drops for second-day in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin fell for the second day in a row, new Dept. of Health Services figures show.

Tuesday’s drop marks the first back-to-back declines for the average since late March. The rolling average tends to be considered more reflective of trends than day-to-day reports, which can be more volatile.

In that steady rise, new cases per day roughly quadrupled to hit 1,324 case per day over the preceding week over the weekend. The double dip over the past two days has seen that figure fall to 1,262 cases per day, according to DHS’s latest numbers.

The 830 positive tests reported for Tuesday also marks a decline from recent trends, which had seen most weekdays hit four digits for cases.

The seven-day rolling average for deaths from COVID-19 or coronavirus related complications remains at one per day. The average has sat at one or two per day for approximately two weeks.

