Another Cold Night

By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful Wednesday doesn’t continue as clouds are on the increase ahead of our next weathermaker. Overnight lows are chilly once again and into the middle 30s. There could be some localized areas of frost in the cooler spots. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day, but a few peeks of sunshine are possible. The daytime hours will be largely dry with highs around 60 degree.

Much better rain chances Thursday night as lows fall into the middle 40s. Scattered showers continue Friday and keep high temps into the upper 50s. Things should improve heading into the weekend. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs into the lower 60s. An unsettled stretch of weather returns Sunday through much of next week with a daily chance of a shower or storm.

The active weather will be determined where a boundary sets up. This will also largely impact temperatures. Regardless, highs should be very summer-like into the 70s and 80s.

