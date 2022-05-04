Advertisement

Colfax the eagle flying again after shooting left her with lead poisoning

[FILE] An eagle shot near Colfax, Wis. in April 2022 continues to recover from lead poisoning...
[FILE] An eagle shot near Colfax, Wis. in April 2022 continues to recover from lead poisoning and a broken wing. This image was taken when the female bird was taken to a rehab facility.(Raptor Education Group, Inc.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLFAX, Wis. (WMTV) - The bald eagle who had been hit by so much bird shot she was found suffering from lead poisoning is taking some big steps toward recovery, the agency caring for her indicated in a Wednesday update.

In addition to having been shot, one of her wings was broken before she arrived at the Raptor Education Group facility, making the recovery even more impressive. The eagle, named Colfax, has taken to the air again.

According to the update, Colfax, whose name came from the town near where she was found, has started flying and exercising. When she first arrived at the raptor center in early April, her medical staff was not even sure if Colfax would survive. She was treated for the lead poisoning and workers tube-fed her as part of the treatment and because of the trauma of being shot.

Now, after all that care, they are able to share pictures of her perched up a tree branch with that poised glare the eagles are famous for.

The Raptor Education Group previously indicated the state’s Department of Natural Resources is investigating her shooting. The reward to find out who did it has climbed to over $18,000.

An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle was likely shot mid-flight and had over 20 shots in her body, resulting in lead poisoning and a broken wing. The eagle was in critical condition as of Sunday, April 3, 2022.(Raptor Education Group, Inc.)

The female eagle was found in the Town of Cooks Valley in western Chippewa County near Colfax on 135th Avenue west of 20th Street. The Raptor Education Group said it appears the eagle was struck with bird shot while in mid-flight and had over 20 pellets in her body. A Dunn County resident found the bird and reported the shooting initially.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources or the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

