Construction to begin in 2023 for Lake Kegonsa bike trail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new 7.5 mile bike trail is making its way through Stoughton next summer.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced construction to begin in 2023 for a paved trail connecting Lake Kegonsa State Park to Fish Camp County Park in McFarland. Dane County donated the bike trail to the state as a part of the Lower Yahara River Trail and is working to finalize planning, designing, and engineering work.

The trailhead will be located at the historic fish net houses in Fish Camp County Park and extend along the eastern coast of the lake.

“This new trail section is an important piece to connect our state and county natural and recreational resources and strengthen the partnership between state and county governments in providing outdoor activities to a wide variety of users,” said Sara Rigelman, DNR Recreation Liaison.

When completed, the Dane County Lower Yahara River Trail will be a 7.5 mile paved trail for non-motorized users. The trail will also include access to fishing piers, restorooms, and shelters.

The first phase of this trail construction was completed in 2017.

